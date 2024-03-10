Lively (personal) rejoined the Mavericks for practice Sunday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lively missed Saturday's 142-124 win over the Pistons while tending to the personal matter, but his presence at practice a day later bodes well for his chances of playing Monday in Chicago. If available, Lively could be part of a messy three-man timeshare at center with Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber.
