Lively (personal) rejoined the Mavericks for practice Sunday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively missed Saturday's 142-124 win over the Pistons while tending to the personal matter, but his presence at practice a day later bodes well for his chances of playing Monday in Chicago. If available, Lively could be part of a messy three-man timeshare at center with Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber.