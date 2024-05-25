Lively logged 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lively was perfect from the field, and he continues to benefit from his close-range finishing ability by playing alongside two of the best passers in the league, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Lively is making his presence felt as an effective two-way threat in Dallas' postseason run, averaging 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 63.9 percent from the field across 14 playoff contests.