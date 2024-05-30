Lively (neck) was present at the Mavericks' morning shootaround ahead of Thursday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, but it was encouraging to see him on the court for the team's morning shootaround. The Mavericks will likely monitor how his neck sprain feels leading up to tipoff, while Daniel Gafford should continue to see increased playing time if Lively is unavailable.