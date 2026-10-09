Lively (foot) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Rockets.

Mavericks president Masai Ujiri said that Lively has progressed to shooting and is working toward running on the court, though Dallas intends to remain patient with the 22-year-old. Lively underwent right foot surgery in December after appearing in just seven regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game. He has yet to be cleared for training camp, and his status for the regular season remains uncertain.