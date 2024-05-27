Lively is questionable to return to Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Timberwolves due to a neck sprain, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Lively was noticeably shaken up after taking a knee to the head and has been diagnosed with a neck sprain following initial testing. Dwight Powell will likely pick up minutes at the five if Lively is unable to return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Suffers head injury•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Continues to impress•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Stands tall in victory•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Efficient off bench in Game 5•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Close to double-double in Game 6•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Perfect from field Wednesday•