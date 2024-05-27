Share Video

Lively is questionable to return to Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Timberwolves due to a neck sprain, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Lively was noticeably shaken up after taking a knee to the head and has been diagnosed with a neck sprain following initial testing. Dwight Powell will likely pick up minutes at the five if Lively is unable to return.

