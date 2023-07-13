Lively posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 overtime Summer League win over the Warriors.

Lively recorded his first double-double of the Summer League on Wednesday. The No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft also showed off his impressive defensive potential, as he was altering shots at the basket all game. Lively could see playing time soon rather than later for a Mavericks team that needs rim protection and a lob threat to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.