Lively (neck) is considered a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lively officially remains questionable, and he plans to test his neck in the hours leading up to tipoff before the Mavericks determine his status. He'd provide a boost for Dallas as the team attempts to close out the series, as he averaged 11.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.