Lively (neck) is questionable for Thursday's Game 5 matchup with Minnesota.
Lively missed Game 4 due to his sprained neck, but he does appear to be trending in a positive direction. We should get another update following Thursday's shootaround, but if Lively is able to return, Daniel Gafford's minutes would dip and Dwight Powell could fall out of the rotation entirely.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Could return for Game 5•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Status for Game 4 unclear•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return to game•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Deemed questionable to return•