Lively (foot) has not been cleared to participate in training camp yet and is slowly ramping up to begin basketball activity, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Lively underwent right foot surgery in December after appearing in just seven regular-season games (four starts), during which he averaged 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.6 steals across 16.4 minutes per contest. MacMahon notes that Lively has not suffered a setback. However, the big man is still in jeopardy of missing time to begin the 2026-27 regular season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he operates under a heavy minutes restriction upon his return. If the 22-year-old misses an extended period, Daniel Gafford, Santi Aldama (knee) and Morez Johnson would be candidates for increased burn.