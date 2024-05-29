Lively (neck) could return as soon as Thursday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Shams Charania said on FanDuel's Run It Back.

Lively avoided the concussion protocol and is apparently trending in a positive direction. If Lively is able to give it a go, Dwight Powell would be unlikely to crack the rotation and Maxi Kleber's floor would be a bit lower in fantasy formats. More clarity is expected on Wednesday afternoon after the Mavericks practice.