Lively (neck) could return as soon as Thursday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Shams Charania said on FanDuel's Run It Back.
Lively avoided the concussion protocol and is apparently trending in a positive direction. If Lively is able to give it a go, Dwight Powell would be unlikely to crack the rotation and Maxi Kleber's floor would be a bit lower in fantasy formats. More clarity is expected on Wednesday afternoon after the Mavericks practice.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Status for Game 4 unclear•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return to game•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Deemed questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Suffers head injury•