Lively finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Summer League win over Indiana.

Lively has been extremely active in the Summer League, making winning plays and outworking his opponents on the glass. His stats across four games do leave a bit to be desired from a fantasy perspective, as he's averaging 8.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks through four games.