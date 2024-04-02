Lively (knee/lower leg) was not present for the Mavericks' shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Golden State, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lively drawing a questionable tag Monday was good news after suffering an in-game injury during Sunday's win over the Rockets, but his status remains in jeopardy for Tuesday's contest. Dallas is cruising on a seven-game winning streak but remains just 0.5 games ahead of the Pelicans for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, so Lively being unavailable would represent a sizable loss.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Efficient output off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Close to double-double off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Thrashes Chicago•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not on injury report•