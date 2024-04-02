Lively (knee/lower leg) was not present for the Mavericks' shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Golden State, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively drawing a questionable tag Monday was good news after suffering an in-game injury during Sunday's win over the Rockets, but his status remains in jeopardy for Tuesday's contest. Dallas is cruising on a seven-game winning streak but remains just 0.5 games ahead of the Pelicans for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, so Lively being unavailable would represent a sizable loss.