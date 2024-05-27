Lively suffered an apparent head injury with 8:35 remaining in the second quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves on Sunday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Lively took a knee to the back of the head and remained down for several minutes. He was helped to the locker room once he got up, but he was walking very gingerly. He'll presumably be evaluated for a concussion, and his status for the remainder of the game appears to be in jeopardy. Lively tallied six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists and a block in nine minutes prior to sustaining his injury.