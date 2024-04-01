Lively is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a right lower leg injury, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively suffered an injury to his leg in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after halftime. He concludes Sunday's contest with two points, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 13 minutes of action. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but it is reassuring that he was able to return to the bench and watch the remainder of the game. His status should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.