Richardson went for 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds over 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers.

Richardson and Luka Doncic (19 points) were the only starters to score in double figures. Thursday marked the second time in four games that he had failed to drain a shot from distance and his fifth time overall this season. While Richardson has scored at least 10 points in nine of 11 February games, his production otherwise has been hardly noticeable. He has nearly as many turnovers (22) as assists (38) and he's managed to grab two or less rebounds in five of the 11 contests.