Jackson compiled 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist over 25 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Jackson led the bench in scoring and did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, where he converted on 71.4 percent of his treys on the evening. The 23-year-old forward had been held to just nine points over his previous three contests, so Wednesday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction, although it's uncertain whether he can put up these types of numbers on a consistent basis.