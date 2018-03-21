Play

Collinsworth contributed eight points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Collinsworth turned in career highs in scoring and assists while earning 20-plus minutes for the third time in his last four appearances. With Dennis Smith (ankle) set to miss multiple games, that minutes trend could continue for Collinsworth.

