Collinsworth contributed eight points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Collinsworth turned in career highs in scoring and assists while earning 20-plus minutes for the third time in his last four appearances. With Dennis Smith (ankle) set to miss multiple games, that minutes trend could continue for Collinsworth.