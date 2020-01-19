Collinsworth scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and grabbed 15 rebounds while dishing seven assists in a loss to Westchester on Saturday.

The performance was Collinsworth's finest of the campaign as he collected his second double-double while setting season highs in rebounds and assists. The 28-year-old is averaging 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19 games this season.