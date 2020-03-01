Kyle Collinsworth: Sits out with undisclosed issue
Collinsworth has missed the Stars' last two games with an unspecified issue.
After logging only 10 minutes of action Feb. 26, Collinsworth missed both games of a back-to-back set against Memphis on Friday and Saturday. The third-year guard was only three games removed from returning to action after missing nearly a month between Jan. 24 and Feb. 19.
