Kyle Collinsworth: Out again Tuesday
Collinsworth was listed as a DNP - coach's decision for Tuesday's game against Aqua Caliente.
Collinsworth has now missed the team's last two contests after playing a major role in the rotation most of the season. The 28-year-old is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 games during the 2019-20 campaign.
