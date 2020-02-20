Kyle Collinsworth: Returns to action Wednesday
Collinsworth scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds in Wednesday's win over Iowa.
Collinsworth played well in the victory, falling two boards short of a double-double in his first game since Jan. 24. The 28-year-old is posting per-game averages of 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in his fourth G League campaign.
