Collinsworth scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds in Wednesday's win over Iowa.

Collinsworth played well in the victory, falling two boards short of a double-double in his first game since Jan. 24. The 28-year-old is posting per-game averages of 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in his fourth G League campaign.