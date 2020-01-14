Kyle Collinsworth: Scores eight points in return
Collinsworth totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT) in a victory over Northern Arizona on Monday.
Collinsworth missed the last four contests with an undisclosed issue but was healthy enough to log 19 minutes Monday. The 28-year-old is averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.
