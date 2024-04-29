Doncic totaled 29 points (10-24 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 45 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Doncic continues to do it all for the Mavericks in the series against the Clippers, doing so again Sunday while leading all players in rebounds and assists along with ending one point shy of the 30-point mark in a losing effort. Doncic has posted a triple-double in two straight games, scoring north of 20 points in all four postseason outings. Look for another big performance from Doncic in Game 5 as he attempts to lift Dallas to a lead in the series.