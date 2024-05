Doncic (knee, ankle) was able to participate in Monday's morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic is carrying a questionable tag into Monday's Game 4 against the Thunder, but there doesn't seem to be any real concern that he will sit out. In Saturday's Game 3 win, Doncic notched 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes.