Doncic registered 30 points (12-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Doncic was the Mavericks' best player by a wide margin in the Game 1 loss, but his efforts were not enough, and at times, he looked extremely isolated on offense, as if he was the only player trying to create something out of nothing. The Celtics suffocated him with intense marking and pressure all over the court every time he had the ball, and the rest of the Mavericks didn't do enough to warrant attention from the defense when Doncic managed to find an open teammate. Expect Doncic to continue having a high usage rate in Game 2 on Sunday, but his teammates will likely need to be more impactful if Dallas is to steal that game on Boston's homecourt.