Doncic provided 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 100-96 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

On the surface, Doncic's final stat line looks good, as he posted his second triple-double of the postseason and made his presence felt on the defensive end. However, the star guard is battling with several injuries, and he looked a step slow in some sequences, as well as being extremely inefficient with his shot. Doncic is averaging 22.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in the series against the Thunder, and the decrease in the scoring column is directly tied to the fact he's shooting a mere 39 percent from the floor. He'll aim to bounce back in Game 5 on Wednesday.