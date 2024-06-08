Doncic (knee/ankle) is probable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus the Celtics on Sunday.

Doncic has been a main stay on the injury report throughout the playoffs, which has not stopped him from playing yet in this deep Mavericks run. The All-Star is averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from the field across 41.3 minutes in 18 playoff games. Doncic will look to lead the Mavs to a win Sunday after putting up a double-double in Thursday's Game 1 loss.