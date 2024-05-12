Doncic totaled 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-101 victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Doncic sealed the Game 3 win by winning a jump ball in the closing seconds and grabbing the loose ball before the buzzer. While Doncic's inspired play was a clear difference-maker in the victory, he left the court favoring his left ankle. His injury struggles were noticeable throughout the game, as his ankle and lingering knee issue limited his speed in transition. Still, Doncic played through the pain and delivered his best rebound total of the postseason. Although Doncic may find himself on the injury report for Monday evening's rematch, he'll carry a full load if his body can take the beating.