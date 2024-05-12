Doncic is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against Oklahoma City with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic lands a questionable tag for a second straight game as he battles a slew of injuries. Despite being banged up, Doncic has played at least 39 minutes in every playoff game, averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Recent history strongly suggests Doncic will continue to push through, but if he's unable to go in Game 4, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy would likely take on expanded roles.