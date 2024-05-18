Doncic (knee) is available for Saturday's Game 6 against the Thunder.
Doncic has been pushing through questionable and probable tags throughout the playoffs with various injuries, but he's yet to miss a single game. Look for him to see his usual workload Saturday.
