Doncic recorded 31 points (12-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 20 assists and 12 rebounds across 39 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Doncic thrived on both ends of the court in this one and matched up well against Russell Westbrook, who also ended with a triple-double. Aside from putting up a season-high mark in assists, it's worth noting Doncic has also scored at least 30 points in five of his last seven games. He's averaging 28.4 points per game since the beginning of April.