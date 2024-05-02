Doncic notched 35 points (14-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 123-93 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Doncic was a man of his word, providing Kyrie Irving with more help on the offensive end, leading all scorers with 35 points. The victory puts Dallas within one win of victory, leaving the Clippers on the brink of another underwhelming playoff campaign. The series will shift back to Dallas where Doncic will be hoping to replicate this performance.