Doncic provided 31 points (12-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 104-92 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Doncic has been playing through several ailments of late, but that didn't seem to slow him down Wednesday, as he posted his second triple-double of the series while carrying the Mavericks to a huge road win. The Mavericks are now potentially 48 minutes away from reaching the Western Conference Finals, and Doncic is expected to play a prominent role on offense in Game 6 on Saturday.