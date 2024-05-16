Doncic (ankle/knee) is active and starting Wednesday's Game 5 against the Thunder.
Doncic was initially labeled probable with lingering knee and ankle injuries but, as expected, will suit up for Wednesday's tilt. Considering he hasn't faced any restrictions since sustaining the injury, Doncic should see as many minutes as he can handle in the pivotal matchup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts triple-double Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Goes through shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Deemed questionable for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Plays through injuries in win•