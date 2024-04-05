Doncic (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Doncic was questionable on the Mavericks' initial injury report due to his sore right knee, but he's trending in the wrong direction in the hours ahead of tipoff. Dante Exum is a strong candidate to start in Doncic's place, while Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway could also see increased roles.