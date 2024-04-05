Doncic (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Doncic was questionable on the Mavericks' initial injury report due to his sore right knee, but he's trending in the wrong direction in the hours ahead of tipoff. Dante Exum is a strong candidate to start in Doncic's place, while Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway could also see increased roles.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Iffy against Golden State•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Does it all vs. Atlanta•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-doubles in loss to GS•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominant with 47 points•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Remains questionable Sunday•