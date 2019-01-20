Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ejected in Saturday's loss

Doncic scored eight points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes before being ejected from Saturday's 111-99 loss to the Pacers.

The rookie was sent packing after picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter, and his frustration and poor shooting can be credited squarely to the suffocating defense of Victor Oladipo. Doncic ended up posting his worst numbers in over a month -- he last scored in single digits Dec. 10 against the Magic -- but the teenage sensation could face another tough matchup Monday on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.