Doncic (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, will miss Sunday's season finale against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Mavs have elected to rest the star point guard for the next week or so before the playoffs begin. He averaged an eye-popping 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 70 regular-season matchups.