Doncic chipped in 32 points (11-26 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 46 minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Doncic carried Dallas to victory Tuesday despite struggling from the field. In a low-scoring affair, Doncic hit several crucial buckets down the stretch, much like he has done all season. They will now return home for what will be a pivotal Game 3. Look for Doncic to put on a show in front of his home fans.