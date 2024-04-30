Doncic has a sprained knee and is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic still put up a triple-double during Sunday's Game 4 loss, but he tweaked his right knee, which has given him problems since Game 3. The MVP candidate is expected to suit up for the critical Game 5 in Los Angeles, but his effectiveness will be something to monitor. Doncic has averaged 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists through the first four games of the series, but he's shooting only 38.6 percent from the field, including 27.1 percent from deep.