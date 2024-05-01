Doncic (knee/illness) said he'll play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

As expected, Doncic will play after being listed as probable with a sprained knee. The MVP candidate said if it was the regular season he probably wouldn't be playing through the knee pain and is also just getting over an illness, so despite being good to go, Doncic's effectiveness is something to keep an eye on. He's averaged 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 43.3 minutes over the first four games of the series, but he's shooting just 38.6 percent from the field, including 27.1 percent from deep.