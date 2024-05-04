Doncic accumulated 28 points (9-26 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-101 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kyrie Irving led the way for the Mavericks on offense, and Doncic didn't have his most efficient display, but he filled the stat sheet admirably and finished just three rebounds away from a triple-double. The fact that he surpassed the 25-point mark in all but one of the six games in the series against the Clippers shows how dominant Doncic can be on offense, and the numbers don't lie, as he averaged 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game in the first round, posting four double-doubles and one triple-double in the process.