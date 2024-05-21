Doncic (knee/ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves.
Doncic continues to deal with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness but has yet to miss a game these playoffs. The superstar guard is averaging 42.1 minutes per contest across his 12 appearances this postseason.
