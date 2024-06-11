Doncic (chest) is probable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals versus the Celtics on Wednesday but said Tuesday during media availability that he "feels good" ahead of Game 3, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been a mainstay on the injury report but has not missed a postseason game yet, averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 19 playoff games. The All-Star has dealt with a right knee sprain, left ankle soreness, and most recently, a thoracic contusion that required a pain-killing injection before Game 2. Doncic was stellar in Sunday's 105-98 Game 2 loss to Boston, racking up 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals across 42 minutes. The 25-year-old will look to lead the Mavericks to their first win of the series in Dallas after dropping the first two games on the road.