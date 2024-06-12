Doncic (chest) is available for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Wednesday.

As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available for the first matchup in Dallas after Boston took the first two games at home. Doncic needed a pain-killing injection before Game 2 and might require something similar for Game 3, but no specifics were released ahead of tipoff. Doncic posted 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Game 2.