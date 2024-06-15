Doncic accumulated 29 points (12-26 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 122-84 win over Boston in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Doncic had another rough showing from a shooting perspective, needing 26 shots to score 29 points and missing all eight of his three-point attempts, but he still led Dallas in scoring as the Mavericks kept themselves alive for at least one more game. Doncic has surpassed the 25-point mark in 11 consecutive games during the current playoff run and is expected to play a prominent role for the Mavericks in Game 5 of the series Monday, as he'll probably have to lead the team again if they want to pull the upset at TD Garden.