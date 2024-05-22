Doncic (knee/ankle) will play in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Doncic has been a regular on the injury report as he deals with lingering soreness in his left ankle and a sprained right knee. Even though he's banged up, Doncic played at least 40 minutes in all six games against OKC in the Western Conference Semifinals and closed out the series with three straight triple-doubles.