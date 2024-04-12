Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

It was reported shortly before tipoff that Doncic was unlikely to take the floor Friday, and this update confirms that he'll sit. Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is also out, so it should be a busy night for Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway and Jaden Hardy in the backcourt.