Doncic had 33 points (11-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Doncic didn't show any signs of rust in Sunday's Game 1 of the playoffs after sitting the final two games of the regular season, leading all players in scoring while leading the Mavericks in threes made, rebounds and assists in a double-double effort. Doncic posted at least 30 points and 13 rebounds in four games during the regular season, posting north of 25 points in 10 straight outings to round out the year.