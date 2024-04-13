Hardaway will start Friday's game against the Pistons, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Mavericks are without both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, as they are being rested Friday. Hardaway will start in the backcourt alongside Dante Exum, and both figure to see heavy usage for Dallas.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Stands out with 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 17 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Productive amidst shooting slump•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Hits five threes vs. New York•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Leads bench in balanced outing•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Vanishes Monday•