Hardaway (illness) is available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Hardaway has moved past an aliment that bothered him the last few days. He will likely play off the bench during Dallas' playoff opener after starting the final two regular-season games while most of the usual starters rested. Over his last 20 regular-season appearances, Hardaway has averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.7 minutes per game.